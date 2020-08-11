Android TV update brings PIN-based purchases, low-latency mode and more to smart TVs

Image Source : GOOGLE Android TV update

Google has been adding new features to its Android TV and now that it 80% more Android TV monthly active devices, the company's inclination to get more features onboard is obvious. For the same, Google has introduced new features for Android TV that will arrive soon. Read on to know more about the new features.

New Android TV features

Google has introduced Instant apps to Android TV so that users can try out an app before downloading it. This will keep users away from the hassle of installing an app and then uninstalling if it doesn't appear pleasing. There is also the new PIN-based purchases on the Google Play Store that would allow users to initiate purchases with a PIN instead of a password.

Google has also added an update to the Gboard that brings new layouts and features such as speech-to-text and predictive typing so that typing on the TV becomes easier. Android TV will also get the auto low-latency mode for gaming on TV. This will reduce the latency and disable post-processing when a game is in full screen on the TV for smooth gameplay.

Additional features include Android TV Emulator with Play Store support and a Leanback Library update with app navigation and compatibility changes such as top tab navigation, paging through media titles and shared codebases across mobile and TV.

The new features are for developers and will soon be available for users.

