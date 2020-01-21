These Android beauty apps won’t give you beauty but malware; Delete them now

Beauty Plus is among the 30 Android beauty apps with malware

Of late we have been hearing of the various Android apps that are prone to malware and hoe they to be either uninstalled or not installed at all. As part of another research, we have a new list of apps, specifically Android beauty apps that, apart from editing your images, are malicious in nature. Read on to know more.

Android beauty apps with malign intent

According to a report by Cybernews, around 30 Android beauty apps (displayed in the top search results on the Google Play Store while looking for beauty camera) have been found. The apps either steal user data, bother users with a number of malicious adverts, send adult content to users, or spy on users by taking them to phishing websites.

What’s more surprising is that these beauty apps are popular ones with more than 500 million downloads. One such app is Beauty Plus, which we all heard of and is allegedly involved with selling user’s personal data to Chinese servers.

It is suggested that the apps tend to ask for numerous app permissions, which is suspicious since beauty apps don’t need to ask for so many permissions.

Here are the 30 Android beauty apps:

BeautyPlus – Easy Photo Editor & Selfie Camera BeautyCam Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera Selfie Camera – Beauty Camera & Photo Editor Beauty Camera Plus – Sweet Camera & Makeup Photo Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera & Photo Editor YouCam Perfect – Best Selfie Camera & Photo Editor Sweet Snap – Beauty Selfie Camera & Face Filter Sweet Selfie Snap – Sweet Camera & Beauty Cam Snap Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera with Photo Editor Beauty Camera – Best Selfie Camera & Photo Editor B612 – Beauty & Filter Camera Face Makeup Camera & Beauty Photo Makeup Editor Sweet Selfie – Selfie Camera & Makeup Photo Editor Selfie camera – Beauty Camera & Makeup camera YouCam Perfect – Best Photo Editor & Selfie Camera Beauty Camera Makeup Face Selfie, Photo Editor Selfie Camera – Beauty Camera Z Beauty Camera HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera Candy Camera – selfie, beauty camera & photo editor Makeup Camera-Selfie Beauty Filter Photo Editor Beauty Selfie Plus – Sweet Camera Wonder HD Camera Selfie Camera – Beauty Camera & AR Stickers Pretty Makeup, Beauty Photo Editor & Selfie Camera Beauty Camera Bestie – Camera360 Beauty Cam Photo Editor – Beauty Camera Beauty Makeup, Selfie Camera Effects & Photo Editor Selfie cam – Bestie Makeup Beauty Camera & Filters

To avoid such malicious apps, it’s best advised that you thoroughly look at the app reviews and see if the developers are legitimate.

If you have any of the aforementioned beauty apps on your smartphone, just uninstall right now.

