Amazon is not asking employees to remove TikTok; Says it was by ‘mistake’

Amazon, in a leaked email, told its employees to stop using the TikTok app and remove it from their devices, thus, demanding a ban on the app. However, a few hours later the e-commerce giant suggested that the mail was 'sent in error' and is not asking its employees to do so. Read on to know more about it.

Amazon employees need not ban TikTok

It is suggested that Amazon sent a couple of emails to employees for the same but it was a mistake. In a statement to BBC, the company said, "This morning's email to some of our employees was sent in error. There is no change to our policies right now with regard to TikTok."

In regard to the mistaken mail, Amazon wanted its employees to stop using the popular short video-sharing app TikTok due to security concerns. The mail suggested that the app can't be accessed via employees' devices that also access the official mails due to security risks. Employees were asked to remove the app by July 10 to be able to access their official mails.

While there isn't any word on why the mail was sent in the first place, an unknown Amazon employee suggested that the mail was revoked after Amazon and TikTok had a word on the issue. However, TikTok says it hasn't heard from Amazon regarding the same.

This news came in after the US considering to ban various Chinese apps including TikTok. This is because it is said that TikTok shares users' data with the Chinese Government, although, TikTok says its data centres exist in the US and some in Singapore. Since TikTok and its owner ByteDance have been under scrutiny for a while now, it is planning to detach itself from China and change its business structure, as reported by Reuters.

To recall, TikTok is among the various Chinese apps that have been recently banned in India due to the same security issues. This has led to the apps being removed from the Google Play Store and the App Stores, with ISPs blocking them too. Following the ban, the government is said to be taking information from the banned apps' companies to further look into the matter.

