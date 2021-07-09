Amazon Prime Day Sale to kick off on July 26: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON INDIA / YOUTUBE Amazon Prime Day Sale to kick off on July 26.

Amazon has already announced the much-anticipated Amazon Prime Day sale, which is scheduled to take place this month. Amazon Prime Day sale is marking its fifth anniversary in India, which is why we could expect some really interesting deals this time around.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale will be a two-day event and it will take place on July 26 and July 27. The sale is set to kick off on July 26 at 12 AM IST. During the Prime Day sale event, the company says that over 300 new products will be launching from brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, boAt, Intel, Adidas and more. Amazon has also confirmed that the sale will bring offers on various categories including smartphones, laptops, TVs, speakers, Amazon devices and more.

Besides that, Prime Members will also get access to the world premiere of movies like Toofan (Hindi), Malik (Malayalam), Ikkat (Kannada) and more on Amazon Prime Video. Even the second season of the Amazon Originals - Hostel Daze will be releasing on July 23.

Amazon Prime Day Sale Offers

As of now, Amazon has not revealed the exact prices of the products that will be a part of the sale. However, they have teased the prices on the website. As for the confirmed offers, Prime members receive a cashback of up to Rs. 150 upon shopping products offered by SMBs. Moreover, the Prime members will also get 10 per cent instant discount if they use HDFC Bank debit, credit cards, and EMI transactions.

Amazon is also offering up to Rs 1,000 cashback for the users who choose to use Amazon Pay for the payments. Prime members will also get 5 per cent unlimited reward points on purchases made using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.