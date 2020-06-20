Amazon to soon start deliveries of alcohol in India: Here’s what you need to know

Image Source : PIXABAY Amazon to soon start delivering alcohol in India.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of things around us. People have been working from home and students have gotten used to online classes. The COVID-19 crisis has even forced the government to allow deliveries of alcohol at doorsteps. Taking advantage of this, e-commerce giant Amazon is now gearing up to step into the alcohol delivery game.

According to a report by Reuters, Amazon India has managed to secure clearance to deliver alcohol in West Bengal. Further, West Bengal State Beverages Corp, which is responsible to carry out online retail of liquor trade in the state, said Amazon and a few other companies are eligible for registration with authorities.

Apart from Amazon, BigBasket also managed to secure clearance to deliver liquor in the eastern state of India. Now, to take things forward from here, West Bengal government has invited Amazon India and BigBasket to sign a memorandum of understanding.

West Bengal is the country’s fourth most populous state. As of now, the state has a population of over 90 million people. Keeping this in mind, the e-commerce giant will be able to roll in millions just from WB.

Also Read: Use these apps, online portals to buy Alcohol amid COVID-19: BevQ, qtoken, Zomato and more

Amazon is currently one of the most popular e-commerce platforms in India. The company has seen great potential in India and has committed to invest 6.5 billion dollars in India.

Other than that, Swiggy and Zomato have also been delivering alcohol in some parts of the country.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage