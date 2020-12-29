PUBG Mobile India launch date, list of countries where the game was unbanned

Image Source : PIXABAY PUBG Mobile could get unbanned in India soon.

PUBG Mobile is a huge fan base not online in India but all over the world. It has become one of the most popular mobile games available on Android and iOS. The game was recently banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. While it came as a surprise for many, India is not the only country that banned PUBG Mobile.

Apart from India, many other countries banned the multiplayer mobile game due to various reasons. However, PUBG Mobile fought the issues and did make a comeback in many of those countries. Now, PUBG Corporation is working hard on bringing the mobile game to India.

Before comes back to India, let’s take a look at why PUBG Mobile was banned and then re-released in some countries.

China

This might come as a surprise but PUBG Mobile was once banned in China. The mobile version of PUBG has been developed by Tencent Games, which is a Chinese entity. Even with that being the case, the game was banned in the country due to the amount of bloodshed in the game.

As a solution to this problem, the company launched a separate version of the game called Game For Peace. The new application used similar maps to the global version, but got completely rid of all the bloodshed. In this game, if a character is killed, instead of seeing red hit shots they would be green. Moreover, the dead body will not be lying in a pool of blood but instead, they would wave goodbye and fly off.

Pakistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) banned PUBG Mobile as the regulatory was receiving complaints against the game. The regulatory clarified that these complaints suggested that the game was too addictive and had adverse health effects on children’s physical and psychological health.

The ban was lifted soon after because of several petitions against the ban.

Korea

PUBG Mobile was also banned in Korea at one point due to privacy concerns. In order to solve this problem, the company has to set up separate servers for the country. PUBG Mobile also received some country-specific changes that allowed players to get new features, maps, skins, etc earlier than the global versions.

Nepal

The Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) also banned PUBG Mobile earlier this year. The regulatory had to institute the ban after the PIL to ban the game was filed at the Kathmandu District Court. After the ban was implemented, multiple petitions were filed and the regulatory had to unban the application.

When will PUBG Mobile relaunch in India?

As of now, PUBG Mobile is banned in India due to privacy concerns. PUBG Corporation has broken ties with Tencent Games in order to launch the game - PUBG Mobile India. The company has also registered a subsidiary in India and has been working on investing money in the country. However, they are still awaiting official approval from the government.