PUBG Mobile India launch delayed, Ministry says no permission given for relaunch yet

PUBG Mobile India was one of the most hyped games in 2020. PUBG Mobile was first banned in India back in September 2020 and it is now trying to make a comeback in a new avatar. While the company has everything set for the relaunch, they are just waiting for approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The fans have been eagerly waiting for the game to come back but now it feels like they will have to hold their excitement for a bit longer. PUBG Mobile India was expected to launch in the country within this month. However, the company has not yet received a nod from the government.

Responding to an RTI (right to information) Query filed on 30th November, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said, ‘“MeitY has not given any permission for launch of PUBG”

The RTI was filed by a well known e-sports entity GEM Esports. The company shared the response on their Instagram handle. In its query to the Central Public Information Officer, GEM Esports wrote, “Dear Sir/ Mam, In the month of September, 2020, Government of India with the consultation of your Department (MEITY) banned various Chinese apps. One of which was Pubg Mobile Game. Now, there are many news which says that the game is being relaunched and the same is made specifically for the Indian Public and will not be harmful to the nation and its citizens. I would like to know if your department has given any such permission to the game so that it can be re-launched. “

The response clearly means that PUBG Mobile is not coming back to India anytime soon.