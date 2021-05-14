Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations begin May 18: How to register, all you need to know

Image Source : BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations begin May 18.

Krafton recently teased the launch of the Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is being seen as a replacement to PUBG Mobile in India. PUBG Mobile was banned in India due to the problems between India and China. Now, Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to make its debut and the developer has just announced the beginning of the game’s pre-registration.

The pre-registrations of the Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to go live on May 18 on Google Play Store. This means that the game is confirmed to arrive on Android very soon. However, we are not yet clear if and when the game will make its way to iOS.

Krafton claims that the interested gamers will get specific rewards only if they pre-register for the game via the Google Play Store. As the game has been designed for the Indian market, these rewards should also be specific to Indian players only.

In case you are already excited and want to pre-register for the game, just head over to the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone and search for Battlegrounds Mobile India. You will notice a Pre-Register button next to the game’s title and clicking on that will help you get pre-registered for the game. However, do note that this will be made available only starting May 18.

Battlegrounds Mobile India launch: What we know so far?

According to the press statement by Krafton, the Battlegrounds Mobile India will address issues around addiction. Due to this, players below 18 years of age will have certain restrictions. First of all, they will have to register for the game with a phone number that belongs to their parent or guardian. Also, these players will be able to access the game for a maximum time limit of three hours every day.

In order to protect families from losing a lot of money, Krafton will also be placing spending limits. The in-game app purchases will be limited to Rs 7,000 per day for under 18 players.

Furthermore, Krafton is also promising data privacy and security. The developer claims that all the personal information will be stored, processed on servers in India and Singapore.