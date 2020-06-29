This iOS 14 feature will help you view YouTube videos in the background: Here's how

Image Source : APPLE iOS 14 features

Apple recently announced its next-generation operating system -- iOS 14 -- with a number of new features. Among the number of features (mostly taken from Android) introduced for the very first time, there is one feature that will allow you to view videos with ease, especially from the popular video-streaming platform, YouTube. Read on to know more about this feature.

New iOS 14 feature for easy YouTube streaming

The new feature in focus is the Picture-in-Picture mode that has existed in Android devices for a while now. The new PiP mode allows users to multitask with ease and use a number of apps simultaneously. The PiP mode will place the video you are watching as a small window on the screen in the corner so that you can watch the video while replying to an important message.

The feature will also allow you to view YouTube videos without the need to stay within the app. While this can usually be done by subscribing the YouTube Premium, which costs you money, this feature can let you play YouTube videos in the background for free.

How it works? All you will be needed to do is open YouTube from the Safari browser and look for the video you want to watch. Once the video opens, just slide it down to form a floating small window, exit the Safari web browser, and you will be able to view a YouTube video in the background. This working has been shown by the Social media strategist Matt Navarra via a tweet. Here's a look at it:

My favourite feature in iOS 14 (so far)...



...and one YouTube will be pissed about pic.twitter.com/IScSl81ygz — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 23, 2020

However, one thing is worth noting is that this feature will only work when YouTube is accessed via Safari and not via the YouTube app. This is because YouTube directly doesn't let users view videos in the background for more people to get the paid subscription. You can refer to this article to know more ways of viewing YouTube videos in the background even on Android.

As a reminder, iOS 14 has led to the introduction of various features such as home screen widgets, App Library, new call notifications, improved Siri, new features for iMessage, PiP mode, and a lot more.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage