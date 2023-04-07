Sunday, April 09, 2023
     
Top 5 Google Pay tips and tricks for effortless transactions

Google Pay offers a host of features that go beyond just making payments, including tracking transactions, splitting bills, and eliminating the need for change.

Updated on: April 09, 2023 7:30 IST
Google Pay is one of the most popular payment apps used by millions of people across the world. It offers a fast, secure, and convenient way to send and receive money, pay bills, and even make online purchases. While most people are familiar with the basic features of Google Pay, there are several advanced features that can make transactions even easier. Here are five Google Pay tips that you can use to streamline your transactions more effectively.

Request Money: Instead of waiting for someone to send you money, you can request it using Google Pay. This feature is especially useful when you're splitting a bill with friends or family members. Simply tap on the "Request" button and enter the amount you need to be paid. You can also add a note to let the person know why you're requesting the payment.

Split Bills: Splitting bills is easier with Google Pay. You can simply create a group with your friends or family members and share the bill among them. Once the group is created, you can add the bill amount and select the members who need to pay. Google Pay will then calculate each person's share, and they can pay their part directly through the app.

Pay Using QR Codes: Google Pay also allows you to pay using QR codes. Many merchants now display QR codes that you can scan using your phone's camera to pay instantly. You can also generate a QR code to receive payments from others. This feature is especially useful when you need to make contactless payments.

Send Money to Bank Accounts: You can also send money from your Google Pay account directly to a bank account. Simply add the bank account details of the recipient and enter the amount you want to send. The money will be transferred instantly, and the recipient will receive a notification once the transaction is completed.

Set Reminders for Payments: With Google Pay, you can set reminders for payments to avoid missing them. You can set up reminders for recurring bills such as rent, utilities, and subscriptions. Once the reminder is set up, Google Pay will send you a notification when the payment is due.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Edge's AI image generator is out for all desktop users

 

By using these tips, you can make the most of your Google Pay account and manage your finances with ease.

 

