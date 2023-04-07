Friday, April 07, 2023
     
Chrome gets WebGPU tech for high-performance 3D graphics

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: April 07, 2023 13:55 IST
Google has recently announced that the WebGPU, an API (Application Programming Interface) allows high-performance 3D graphics and data-parallel computation on the web. The new WebGPU is now available by default in Chrome 113, which is currently in the Beta channel.

In an official blog post, Google said: "WebGPU is a new web graphics API that offers significant benefits such as greatly reduced JavaScript workload for the same graphics and more than three times improvements in machine learning model inferences."

As per the company, the initial release of WebGPU is available on ChromeOS, Windows and macOS.

However, support for other platforms will come later this year.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also shared about the release of WebGPU on Twitter, saying: "WebGPU in Cromium 113, excited for the web and great to see this ship to stable!".

WebGPU will now allow developers to achieve the same level of graphics as they do now with far less code.

The tech giant also said that "the API is designed with the web platform in mind, featuring an idiomatic JavaScript API, integration with promises, support for importing videos, and a polished developer experience with great error messages".

Google further mentioned that the initial release of WebGPU serves as a building block for future updates and enhancements.

Meanwhile, Google is reportedly working on a new "Search Companion" feature for Chrome.

The Search Companion will be a helpful new way to search the web using Lens, reports 9To5Google.

With the new feature, the tech giant aims to bring a deeper connection between Lens and Chrome.

Inputs from IANS

