New recharge plan from Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio

We all have witnessed how the demand for high-speed internet going up over the span of a year, along with unlimited calling. Here are the new plans from the telecom operators designed to cater for the needs of the customers using service from these service providers.

Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio
The leading telecom services providers like Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Jio have recently announced a number of new prepaid recharge plans for users. These plans will offer a range of benefits like data, calling and more.

We all have witnessed how the demand for high-speed internet going up over the span of a year, along with unlimited calling. Here are the new plans from the telecom operators are designed to cater for the needs of the customers using service from these service providers. 

Here we bring to you, a number of new recharge plans offered by Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea:

Airtel brings the new family postpaid plan

New Rs 599 postpaid plan 

  • Airtel Postpaid ₹599 plan provides free access to several OTT subscriptions
  • It comes with 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar
  • It comes with 6 months of Disney+ Hotstar and an Xstream mobile pack subscription for free of cost. 
  • The Airtel website states that the user will get a total data allowance of 105 GB
  • Unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day

Jio launches new cricket plans

New Rs 219 prepaid plan

  • It comes with unlimited calling
  • It gives you free 100 SMS per day
  • The user will get a 3GB daily data cap 
  • Users will further get a complimentary subscription to Jio apps for the next 14 days
  • 2GB of an additional data-add-on voucher worth Rs 25 for free 
  • Those who are eligible for the Jio Welcome 5G could easily enjoy free 5G data

New Rs 399 prepaid plan

  • It features unlimited calling
  • It gives users 100 SMS per day
  • 3GB of daily data for the next 28 days
  • Users can get a complimentary subscription for Jio apps 
  • Users will receive a 6GB data add-on voucher worth Rs 61 for free

New Rs 999 prepaid plan

  • This is a long-term validity plan which will offer an unlimited calling
  • It will give users 100 SMS per day
  • The user will get a daily data cap of 3GB for 84 days
  • Furthermore, users to get a complimentary subscription to Jio apps 
  • They will receive a 40GB of extra data worth Rs 241 for free for a limited period of time
  • Also, users can enjoy a 5G network too.

Vodafone Idea’s new  prepaid plans

Vi Rs 289 prepaid plan

  • The plan is valid for 48-day 
  • It gives 4GB of data per day for the next 48 days
  • The plan offers a total of 600 SMS 
  • The user gets free unlimited calling

Vi Rs 429 prepaid plan

  • The plan is valid for 78 days
  • Users will get an unlimited calling 
  • The plan will give a total of 1000 SMS for the next 78 days 
  • Users will receive 6 GB of data without any daily limit

 

