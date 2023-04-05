Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple brings its grand India retail store in Mumbai

After so many years of waiting, finally, India gets its first original Apple own branded retail store in India. The store is located in Mumbai, and the company has been ramping up the plans to boost local manufacturing in a fillip to the Central government's 'Make in India' initiative.

Apple has revealed the barricade of its first brick-and-mortar store in India at the Jio World Drive Mall which is situated in Mumbai (Maharashtra) officially marking the upcoming opening of Apple BKC in the area.

Inspired by the iconic 'Kaali Peeli' taxi art unique to Mumbai, Apple's new BKC creative includes colourful interpretations of the decals combined with many Apple products and services that will be available for our customers to discover.

The creative for the store features a bright welcome to people passing by with the classic Apple greeting, "Hello Mumbai".

"To celebrate the opening of the new store, visitors can download the new Apple BKC wallpaper and move to the sounds of Mumbai with a specially curated playlist on Apple Music," said the company.

The company is all set to open the gates of the India retail store to the public this month.

Apple will also possibly launch a retail store in New Delhi at a later date.

The tech giant has set another all-time revenue record for the Indian market, along with quarterly records in Brazil and India.

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple has recently said that he is looking at the business in India and further added, "We set a quarterly revenue record and grew very strong double digits year over year and so we feel very good about how we performed".

"That's despite the headwinds that we talked about. India is a hugely exciting market for us and a major focus. We brought the online store there in 2020. We will soon bring Apple Retail there," Cook announced in February.

He said that Apple did fairly well through Covid in India.

"That's the reason why we are investing there by bringing retail there, bringing the online store there and putting out a significant amount of energy there. I'm very bullish on India," the CEO added.

Apple sold 2 million iPhones in India in the fourth quarter of 2022, registering 18 per cent growth (quarter-on-quarter) for its flagship device.

The Indian market share of iPhones reached 5.5 per cent for 2022, an 11 per cent growth (year-on-year).

