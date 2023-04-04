Tuesday, April 04, 2023
     
How to maximize your data usage and minimize your data loss?

Here are some tips to help you maximise your data usage while minimising data loss. With these tips, you'll be able to consume as much data as you need without wasting it on unnecessary activities.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2023 19:33 IST
Mobile data efficiency
Image Source : FREEPIK Mobile data efficiency: Strategies for minimising waste and save data

Mobile data has become a fundamental part of our lives, allowing us to stay connected, access information, and consume multimedia content on the go. However, with the increasing reliance on mobile data, it can become costly to maintain, especially for those on limited data plans. This is why it's crucial to learn how to save mobile data and minimise waste. With simple changes in your mobile data usage habits, you can reduce your data usage and prevent unnecessary data loss.

ALSO READ: 6 alternate browsers beyond Google Chrome, to keep your data safe

Here are some tips to help you maximise your data usage while minimising data loss. With these tips, you'll be able to consume as much data as you need without wasting it on unnecessary activities.

Monitor Your Data Usage: The first step in minimising data usage is to track your usage. Most mobile devices have a built-in data usage monitor that allows you to keep an eye on your data usage. You can set data usage limits or alerts that notify you when you reach a specific threshold.

ALSO READ: Apple may launch new AirPod case with built-in touchscreen: Know more

Use Wi-Fi Whenever Possible: Wi-Fi is a great way to minimise mobile data usage. You can use it at home, at work, or at a coffee shop to download large files or stream videos. This will help you avoid using your mobile data, which can be expensive.

Use Data-Saving Apps: Some apps are designed to help you save mobile data. These apps compress data before it is sent to your phone, which reduces the amount of data you use. Examples of these apps include Chrome Data Saver, Opera Max, and Onavo Extend.

Disable Auto-Update: Most mobile devices have an automatic update feature that updates your apps in the background. This can consume a lot of data without your knowledge. To prevent this, disable the automatic update feature, and update your apps manually only when you have a Wi-Fi connection.

ALSO READ: FIFA launches 'AI League'- a new mobile game for Android

Disable Auto-Play Videos: Most social media apps have an auto-play video feature that automatically plays videos as you scroll through your feed. This can consume a lot of data without your knowledge. To prevent this, disable the auto-play video feature in your social media apps.

Download Content for Offline Use: Downloading content for offline use is an excellent way to minimise data usage. You can download your favourite songs, movies, and TV shows while connected to Wi-Fi and watch them later without using your mobile data.

Use Lite Versions of Apps: Lite versions of apps consume less data than their regular counterparts. They are designed to be less resource-intensive and use fewer data. For example, Facebook Lite, Messenger Lite, and YouTube Go are great alternatives to their regular counterparts.

Restrict Background Data Usage: Some apps consume data in the background, even when you are not using them. To prevent this, restrict background data usage for apps that do not require a constant connection. This will help you save data and extend your battery life.

Saving mobile data is an important step towards reducing waste and being mindful of our usage habits. By adopting the above-suggested steps, we can not only save money on our mobile bills but also contribute to a more sustainable future.

 

