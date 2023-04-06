Thursday, April 06, 2023
     
Google launches new policy for the users to delete their account data from app

The app developers can provide users with more options -- users, who do not wish to delete their entire account, can choose to delete only certain data (such as activity history, images, or videos).

India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: April 06, 2023 20:45 IST
Google has introduced a new "data deletion policy", which will aim at empowering users with greater clarity and control over their in-app data. As per the requirement, the Android apps will allow the users to delete their accounts from the app and on the web.

In its official blog post of Google, the company said, "For apps that enable app account creation, developers will soon need to provide an option to initiate account and data deletion from within the app and online."

As per the company, the move aims to "better educate" users about their data control and to foster trust in both apps and the Play Store in general.

Additionally, developers can provide users with more options -- users, who do not wish to delete their entire account, can choose to delete only certain data (such as activity history, images, or videos).

In cases where the developers will have a legitimate reason for retaining certain data, like fraud prevention, security or regulatory compliance, they must clearly disclose those practices, Google said.

The policy is taking effect in stages. The tech giant mentioned that creators have until December 7 to answer questions about data deletion in their app's safety form.

Google Play users will begin to see reflected changes in their app's store listing in early 2024.

Developers who need more time can file for an extension in Play Console until May 31, 2024, to comply with the new policy.

Inputs from IANS

