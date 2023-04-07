Twitter Blue Birdie is back! Musk removes the Dogecoin logo with the original one

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Twitter Blue Birdie is back! Musk removes the Dogecoin logo with the original Twitter logo

Elon Musk has been making news since the time he took over the micro-blogging platform- Twitter. A couple of days back, he replaced the official Twitter logo with the Dogecoin logo- which is a Shiba Inu logo, a token that is a decentralized cryptocurrency. After making a lot of talks over the move, Musk has finally resurfaced the bird logo back.

Why did the Twitter CEO change the original logo?

We have no information related to the move made by Musk on changing the logo, but what we can assume is that the move was made because of the $258 (USD) lawsuit that was filed against Musk by the Dogecoin investors.

And as the change was made at the beginning of April, many started guessing the move was a prank from the billionaire Musk.

Though there are a lot of speculations related to the Twitter logo, users are happy because of the little birdie which is back as the logo and we certainly hope that this may not happen again shortly.

How did it all start?

Almost 3 days back, Twitter CEO surprised its user with the change of the original Twitter logo (Blue Bird) to the Dogecoin logo (a dog). Many users use to think that we thought that the Doge logo would be there for a few hours but that did not happen and it stayed for a couple of days, making people feel confused, annoyed and anxious at the same time.

The Doge logo lasted for 3 days, but make a big buzz as everyone started wondering if Musk will ever remove the same.

We all know that Tweets are related to the bird’s chirping sound, which was the original message conveyed to the users. many even stated that the dog logo might mean that people on the platform are set to bark, which was kind of insulting for many users, who started this as a Tweet on the micro-blogging platform.

Though the Twitter logo with Doge was only applicable for the web version only as the mobile app still had the little blue birdie, unchanged.

What did Musk say about changing the logo?

Musk being Musk, just joked about it he shared an old screenshot on his official Twitter page, where he was being engaged with a Twitter user who bantered him for changing the logo to a Doge, and once the logo was changed, Musk shared the screenshot, saying, "as promised".

Now we know where it all came from, but happily, The Doge logo was not permanent and this is a relief for many users, who are actively using the platform. Certainly, Musk has diverted attention yet again from the Dogecoin investor’s lawsuit against him.

