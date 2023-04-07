Friday, April 07, 2023
     
Microsoft Edge's AI image generator is out for all desktop users

To use the feature, users need to simply navigate to the sidebar on the right side of their browser, and then tap on the Image Creator icon, enter their prompt, and then they will see four different image options to choose from.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: April 07, 2023 18:02 IST
Microsoft has announced that its OpenAI's DALL-E-powered AI image generator is now available on desktops for Edge users around the world.

The company introduced the feature to the new Bing and Edge preview in the last month (March 2023).

Image Creator will enable the users to create an image simply by using their own words to describe the picture they want to see.

ALSO READ: Realme narzo N55 design unveiled in the official teaser, building anticipation for the launch

 

This feature will help the users to create images which do not exist yet, right from the Microsoft Edge sidebar, the company stated.

"If you've ever found yourself in need of a very specific vision for a social post or even a PowerPoint, Image Creator can help you find exactly what you need," Microsoft said in a blog post.

To use the feature, users need to simply navigate to the sidebar on the right side of their browser, and then tap on the Image Creator icon, enter their prompt, and then they will see four different image options to choose from.

ALSO READ: Chrome gets WebGPU tech for high-performance 3D graphics

 

After selecting the one that fits their needs, they can download it and add to their document or upload it to social media.

When using Image Creator in Microsoft Edge for the first time, they will need to enable it in the Edge sidebar by clicking the "+" icon and turning on the toggle key for Image Creator, the company explained.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has started testing the new block feature with Edge testers in the Canary channel, allowing users to fully block web videos from automatically playing in the Edge browser.

ALSO READ: Apple to shut its services on devices running older software

 

"We have heard your requests for strict blocking of media autoplay, and we are excited to share that it is now available!

Edge Canary now has a new autoplay setting, Block, this allows you to stop all media on a site from automatically playing," Microsoft said.

Inputs from IANS

