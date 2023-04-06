Follow us on Image Source : REALME.COM Realme narzo N55 design unveiled in official teaser, building anticipation for launch

Realme is set to introduce a new smartphone in India under the Narzo brand called the Realme Narzo N55. The company has not yet confirmed the name of the device, Recently, the brand has started teasing the appearance of the forthcoming smartphone by posting a few promotional videos on its social media accounts. These videos provide a glimpse of what the device might look like.

ALSO READ: Snapchat brings safety enhancements for its AI chatbot

From the promotional videos shared on Realme's social media accounts, it seems that the upcoming Realme Narzo N55 smartphone will feature a dual-tone finish at the back. The camera module, accompanied by an LED flash, will be situated in the top left corner of the rear side. The device's right side will house the power button, volume up, and down buttons. However, it's unclear whether the power button will come with an integrated fingerprint scanner or not, as the video doesn't confirm it clearly. Also, the display panel of the Narzo N55 remains a mystery, and it's uncertain whether it will feature an AMOLED or IPS LCD screen.

Previous leaks of the Realme Narzo N55 have revealed that the device will have a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C charging port located at the bottom. However, the promotional videos did not reveal the front camera. It is unclear whether the device will feature a punch-hole camera or a waterdrop notch. Further information is needed to confirm the design of the front side.

ALSO READ: Google introduces Android wireless transfer tool for PCs: All you need to know

Realme is expected to launch the Narzo N55 smartphone in India on April 12th. As the launch date approaches, Realme is likely to release more information and teasers about the device.

FAQs

What is the expected launch date of the Realme Narzo N55?

The Realme Narzo N55 is expected to launch on April 12th in India.

What is the location of the camera module on the Realme Narzo N55?

Based on promotional videos, the camera module of the Realme Narzo N55 will be situated in the top left corner of the device's rear side.

Latest Technology News