Apple to shut its services on devices running older software

The tech giant did not clarify why most of its services will stop working with these older software versions, which were released between late 2017 and early 2018, but the change will only affect a small percentage of users.

Apple will reportedly shut down its services on devices which are running on the older software version of devices like- older iOS, tvOS, macOS, and watchOS versions. The announcement will officially implement the changes in early May.

According to the leaker known as Stella Fudge, access to Apple services, except for iCloud, will stop working on devices running older software, reports MacRumors.

"As of early May, access to Apple services, except iCloud, will stop working on devices running: -- iOS 11-11.2.6, macOS 10.13-10.13.3, watchOS 4-4.2.3, and tvOS 11-11.2.6. You'll likely receive a notification prompting you to update," she tweeted.

Moreover, the report mentioned that last month Apple in an internal document said that affected users might receive a push notification prompting them to update their device to a newer software version.

"Some older software versions will no longer support Apple Services like the App Store, Siri, and Maps. Update your software to the latest available version to continue using these services," the company said.

Further, the report said that the tech giant did not clarify why most of its services will stop working with these older software versions, which were released between late 2017 and early 2018, but the change will only affect a small percentage of users.

Meanwhile, Apple has released its new iOS 16.4 update which includes new features such as a new set of emojis, web push notifications, voice isolation for cellular calls, and much more.

Users can update to the latest version by navigating to Settings, General and then Software Update.

Inputs from IANS

