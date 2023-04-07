LG Electronics faced a 23% downfall in Q1 profit: Know the reason

Follow us on Image Source : LG ELECTRONICS LG Electronics faced a 23% downfall in Q1 profit

LG Electronics has stated that said its operating profit for the January-March period likely declined 23 per cent from a year earlier amid the ongoing macroeconomic woes that dampened consumer demand.

The South Korean tech company estimated its first-quarter operating profit at 1.49 trillion won (which is around $1.1 billion), which is down to 22.9 per cent from a year earlier.

Sales decreased 2.6 per cent to 20.41 trillion won. The data for net income was not available, at the time of writing.

However, the operating profit was 20.7 per cent higher than the average estimate, as per the survey by Yonhap Infomax, Yonhap News Agency- a financial data firm.

LG's quarterly profit has actually risen from a year ago, considering the 80 billion-won one-off gains from patents licensing the tech firm that was made in the first quarter of last year.

Stabilising material costs and steady sales of high-end home appliances helped the firm achieve relatively solid earnings results.

LG's TV business likely made a turnaround in the first three months of the year, after making losses for the past three consecutive quarters, thanks to improving TV demand in the European market, LG's biggest OLED TV market, and decreasing inventory levels, as well as marketing costs.

As per the market research firm- Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), premium TV shipments are estimated to have gone down by 14 per cent from a year ago in the first quarter, but they are expected to begin increasing in the second quarter.

Analyst Kim Dong-won from KB Securities expected LG's TV business to log 439 billion won in operating profit this year, up a whopping 81 times from a year ago.

The company will release its final earnings report later this month.

Inputs from IANS

