Friday, April 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  Transcribe meetings and interviews effortlessly with these AI-Powered apps

Transcription apps that use AI can save time and effort while ensuring accuracy. These apps can transcribe spoken words into text with high precision, making them an indispensable tool for professionals who need to take notes or document important conversations.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 07, 2023 14:00 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK Transcribe meetings and interviews effortlessly with these AI-Powered apps

In today's fast-paced world, time is a valuable commodity, and professionals are constantly looking for ways to increase their productivity and efficiency.  One task that can be particularly time-consuming is transcribing important conversations, such as meetings and interviews. However, with the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI),  there are a number of transcription applications that can automate this process and save you a tonne of time and work. 

ALSO READ: Snapchat brings safety enhancements for its AI chatbot

Here are some top AI-based transcription apps for meetings, interviews, and other situations that will help you in your work.

Notta

Notta is an AI-based transcription app that offers free services. It is available for Android and iOS or you can access it through its app on your desktop. With the free plan, you can import audio and video files, while the paid plan offers you a ‘Notta Bot’ for live meeting transcriptions in Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. The interface is easy to use across platforms, making it perfect for both personal and business users.

ALSO READ: Twitter Blue Birdie is back! Musk removes the Dogecoin logo with the original one

Otter

Otter offers 300 minutes of free transcription with a timer that resets every month. Otter offers an impressive array of services, such as recording Zoom and Google Meet meetings, generating an outline for your transcription or highlighting phrases, and organising transcriptions into folders and contacts into groups. 

Transkriptor

Transkriptor offers a 90-minute trial as it does not contain any free plan. It provides a reasonably accurate output and performs admirably well even when there is a lot of background noise. In Addition to receiving AI based captioning for a wide range of content, you can upload your own mp3 and mp4 files and have them converted to text. 

Sonix

Sonix offers AI-based transcription services in 35 languages. The program comes with the ability to edit transcripts, a word-by-word timestamp, and the ability to import transcripts from other programs. New users are offered 30 free minutes of transcription. 

Temi

Temi is a basic transcription service that allows you to slow down the replay, review and edit your transcriptions, and export your files as text (Microsoft Word, PDF) or closed captions (SRT, VTT). Audio can be recorded with its mobile apps for Android and iOS. New users are offered 45 minutes free for trial. 

ALSO READ: Google to restrict personal loan apps from May 31

AI-based transcription apps are a game-changer for professionals who need to document conversations accurately and efficiently. These apps offer a range of features, from speaker recognition to translation, that can save time and effort while ensuring accuracy. 

