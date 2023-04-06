Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google to restrict personal loan apps from May 31

Google has officially stated that it will update its Personal Loans policy for users in India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Philippines, Kenya and Nigeria. It will restrict personal loan applications from accessing user contacts or photos. The change will come into effect from May 31.

Google said, "We're updating our Personal Loans policy to state that apps aiming to provide or facilitate personal loans may not access user contacts or photos.”

It further added, "Apps that provide personal loans, or have the primary purpose of facilitating access to personal loans (i.e., lead generators or facilitators), are prohibited from accessing sensitive data, such as photos and contacts.”

ALSO READ: New recharge plan from Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio

The tech giant implemented new restrictions in its Personal Loans policy for apps on Play Store to prevent access to external storage, contacts, photos, videos, precise location, and call logs.

Google also outlined additional requirements for personal loan apps in India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Nigeria, Kenya, and Pakistan.

In India, companies will now need to complete the Personal Loan App Declaration and provide the necessary documentation to support their declaration, for example, if they are licensed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to provide personal loans, then they must submit a copy of their license for review.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: Great Photography and gaming capabilities

In March, the tech giant removed hundreds of loan apps from its Play Store in Kenya since the implementation of its new policy requiring digital lenders in the East African country to present proof of license, which went into effect in January.

Back in 2021, Google reviewed hundreds of personal loan apps in India and pulled down several of them found to be violating its app policies.

ALSO READ: Google introduces Android wireless transfer tool for PCs: All you need to know

The company said it has asked the developers of the remaining identified apps to demonstrate that they comply with applicable local laws and regulations in India.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News