Instagram reverts updates after receiving massive negative feedback

Instagram update rollback: Instagram had pushed out new test features a few weeks back, which included unwanted changes like a full-screen feed that emphasized short-form videos on "Reels" and an increase in recommended posts from accounts that the user didn’t follow.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that as per a Meta spokesperson, those features will now be paused or decreased, though there is no timeframe for when they may return to the platform.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Meta spokesperson said: “Based on our findings and community feedback, we’re pausing the full-screen text on Instagram so we can explore other options, and we’re temporarily decreasing the number of recommendations you see in your feed so we can improve the quality of your experience.”

“We recognize that changes to the app can be an adjustment, and while we believe that Instagram needs to evolve as the world changes, we want to take the time to make sure we get this right,” the spokesperson continued.

The changes made on Instagram had caused a global upset. Many users and influencers voiced their displeasure with the new features and changes made, claiming they were now forced to create "Reels" as the engagement for static posts and pictures has diminished.

Big influencers such as Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian were also among the crowd, who disliked these changes. They were disappointed with the course Instagram was taking and felt like it was trying to become another TikTok. Kim and Jenner decided to share a petition to ‘Make Instagram Instagram Again.’

