Remove China Apps: Here are alternatives to popular Chinese apps on Android, iOS

The urge to remove Chinese apps from smartphones and boycott Chinese products in totality was ignited by PM Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' initiative. This led to the arrival of the 'Remove China Apps' app to get rid of the apps from the China mainland and go for other alternatives. However, the app was taken from the Google Play Store a few days after its launch and currently, you need to remove Chinese apps manually, if you support the cause. Past incidents also claim that Chinese apps are responsible for sharing user data with Chinese servers, thus, causing security issues.

To help you with the same process, we recently came up with a list of popular Chinese apps on Android and iOS so that you can know of them and delete them from your smartphones. However, that is just the first step. If you are keen on getting rid of the Chinese apps, you should also know of the best alternatives for them so that you still get to perform certain features available on similar apps.

Popular Chinese Apps' Alternatives on Android, iOS

1. Bolo Indya, Roposo: Alternative to TikTok

2. Call of Duty, Garena Free Fire: Alternative to PUBG Mobile

3. ShareChat: Alternative to Helo

4. Files by Google: Alternative to ShareIt, Xender

5. Google Chrome: Alternative to UC Browser

6. Adobe Scan, Microsoft Lens: Alternative to CamScanner

7. B612 Beauty and Filter Camera, Candy Camera: Alternative to BeautyPlus

8. Flipkart, Amazon India, Koovs: Alternative to Club Factory, Shein

9. Norton App Lock: Alternative to App Lock

10. KineMaster, Adobe Premier Rush: Alternative to VivaVideo

11. Periscope: Alternative to LiveMe, Kwai

12. Google News: Alternative to UC News

13. App Cloner: Alternative to Parallel Space

We hope the aforementioned apps help you replace the Chinese apps on your smartphone with ease. We will update the list once we get more such apps.

