MY IAF app: Indian Air Force launches app for career, job information for IAF aspirants

The Indian Air Force has introduced the new MY IAF app as part of the Digital India initiative. The mobile app has been introduced by Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff and has been made in collaboration with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). Read on to know more about the new app meant for IAF aspirants.

MY IAF app: What is it?

The MY IAF is meant to provide career-related information and guidance to the people who wish to join the Indian Air Force. The app includes details such as the selection procedure, training curriculum, pay, perks, and more for both officers and airmen in the IAF.

It tries to help people with the aforementioned information in the form of glimpses, videos, quizzes, and more to figure out the interests of the people. Interested people will also be able to identify various training centres location via maps, get to know more about the IAF legends, chiefs of Air staff and ranks, and can also watch the aircraft inventory.

In addition to this, the app features the IAG Game section from where users can download the game and enjoy playing the IAF-themed mobile game. There is also access to the Indian Air Force's social media platform for more information on the same.

MY IAF app: How to download?

The MY IAF app is available to download for Android users via the Google Play Store. The app currently has a 4.9 rating and 1000+ downloads on the Play Store. Here's how you can do so:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device

Search for MY IAF in the search bar

Scroll down a bit and you will see the MY IAF app by C-DAC ACTS Pune

Tap on the option and select the Install button to go for it

