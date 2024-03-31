Tirunelveli Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP, Congress, AIADMK to lock horns at this constituency

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress' C Robert Bruce Vs BJP's Nainar Nagendran Vs AIADMK's M Jancy Rani at Tirunelveli Lok Sabha Constituency.

Tirunelveli Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tirunelveli is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The state has 39 parliamentary seats. Tirunelveli is the largest district in terms of area, with its headquarters located in Tirunelveli. Established on September 1, 1790, by the British East India Company, the district includes parts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, and Ramanathapuram districts.

For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress, BJP and the AIADMK have fielded their candidates from this constituency. Congress has fielded C Robert Bruce, the BJP will be represented by Nainar Nagendran, while AIADMK has decided to go with M Jancy Rani.

2019 election results

During the 2019 general elections, Tirunelveli saw a highly competitive battle. With a notable 66.75 per cent voter turnout, DMK candidate Gnanathiraviam S emerged victorious with a significant margin of 1,85,457 votes, garnering a total of 5,22,623 votes. His closest rival, Paul Manoj Pandian of the AIADMK, secured 3,37,166 votes.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 19 in a single phase of polling. During the 2019 general elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised INC, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.