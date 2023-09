Follow us on Image Source : ANI Heavy rain lashes parts of the Vellore district in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: A spell of heavy rain lashed parts of the Vellore district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

In view of the heavy rains, the district administration has suspended school classes for standards 1-5 in Vellore and Ranipet district.

More to follow...

