'Small mistake made by...': Tamil Nadu minister on use of China flag on Indian rocket advertisement

Tamil Nadu news: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Fisheries Minister of Tami Nadu Anitha Radhakrishnan accepted the mistake on Thursday (February 29) after the state government was left red-faced post an advertisement for a new Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) that featured a rocket with the flag of China. Radhakrishnan said that a small mistake was made in the newspaper advertisement by them.

The minister, who had given the advertisement on behalf of his party, stressed that it was only a mistake and they (DMK) had no other intentions. He added that it was a gaffe by the designer.

"A small mistake happened in the advertisement. We have no other intention. We have only love for India in our hearts," Radhakrishnan said, adding that it is his party's stand that India should stay united without giving any room for clashes on the grounds of caste or religion.

Radhakrishnan said it was late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi who first voiced the demand for a new launch complex of ISRO at Kulasekarapattinam near here in Tamil Nadu. Also, Chief Minister MK Stalin and Thoothukudi Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi had all along urged the Centre to set up the launch complex in the state, he told reporters.

This is why it was decided to give an advertisement (in dailies) to highlight the efforts made by the DMK leaders to bring the project to Tamil Nadu, the minister said. Those who designed the advertisement made a gaffe which went unnoticed by them, the Minister said.

BJP leader and Union Minister L Murugan, however, demanded that the DMK apologise to the people for publishing that advertisement.

Annamalai reacts on 'China flag' in rocket advertisement

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday criticised the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party for using the 'China flag' in rocket advertisement promoting the proposed second launch pad of ISRO in the state.Annamalai alleged that DMK has been 'desperate' to paste stickers since the announcement of the second launch pad coming up in the state was made."This advertisement by DMK Minister Anita Radhakrishnan to leading Tamil dailies today is a manifestation of DMK's commitment to China and their total disregard for our country's sovereignty. DMK, a party fighting high on corruption, has been desperate to paste stickers ever since the announcement of ISRO's second launch pad in Kulasekarapatinam was released," Annamalai said in a post on X.

On the DMK's stand that the 'China' reference was a mistake, Murugan said, "It is our duty to put the Indian flag (in advertisement) and they (DMK) must apologise to the people. Only India's achievements have to be showcased. The country's achievements in space technology and the new ISRO complex in Tamil Nadu are the nation's pride."

On February 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a new launch complex of ISRO at Kulasekarapattinam, which is worth about Rs 986 crore. The complex, which can accommodate 24 launches per year, includes 35 facilities and features mobile launch structures (MLS) with checkout computers marking a significant stride in enhancing space exploration capabilities.

PM Modi on posters having image of rockets with 'China flag'

On the concluding day (February 28) of his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Modi strongly criticised the DMK for being oblivious to the nation's achievements in the space sector. Addressing a BJP rally, PM Modi alleged that the DMK regime does not work, but only takes false credit and affixes its stickers on Central schemes.

"Now they have crossed the limit. They have pasted the sticker of China to take credit for ISRO launchpad in Tamil Nadu. This is an insult to our space scientists, space sector, your tax money and you (the country)," he said, addressing the people.

In a post on X, the PM had said, "DMK’s advertisement today is hilarious. They have insulted Indian science and the Indian space sector, for which they must apologise."

