Contest upcoming elections on 'Sanatan Dharma' issue: BJP leader K Annamalai challenges DMK

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday challenged the ruling DMK to contest upcoming elections on the 'Sanatan Dharma' issue.

"...So the coming elections I challenge you, let's fight on 'Sanatan Dharma'. DMK says it's going to abolish 'Sanatan Dharma', we will say that we will protect and preserve our religion. We will see whom the people of Tamil Nadu are going to vote," he added.

The BJP leader said he didn't say CM MK Stalin's son (Udhayanidhi Stalin) made his 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks because D stands for 'Dengue', M stands for 'Malaria' and K stands for 'Kosu'.

"We know the DMK's drama for many years. After you come to power, in the first year, you are opposing 'Sanatan Dharma', the second year you say abolishing 'Sanatan Dharma', the third year you want to brutally root out 'Sanatan Dharma', the fourth year you say that you are a Hindu, you say that 90 per cent of the DMK party men are Hindu. In the fifth year you say that you are a Hindu...In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the DMK as a party will be wiped out," he said.

DMK's A Raja likens Sanatan Dharma to leprosy and HIV

Meanwhile, another DMK leader A Raja on Thursday escalated 'Sanatan Dharma' row by comparing it with leprosy and HIV disease.

Sanatan Dharma is a social disease and is more deadly than leprosy and HIV, he said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin had compared the Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria, a comment that sparked a backlash from political parties.

