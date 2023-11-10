SC issues notice to Centre on TN plea against delay by Governor in assenting Bills

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Tamil Nadu: A notice has been issued to the Centre by the Supreme Court on the plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the delay by Governor RN Ravi over assenting Bills passed by the state government.

The SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said that the plea by the Tamil Nadu government raises a "matter of serious concern".

The top court decided to call for assistance from Attorney General R Venkataramani or Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The Apex Court bench also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra decided to take up the matter immediately after the Diwali break, likely on November 20.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the state government, told the court that the bills passed 2-3 years ago are still pending for Governor's assent.

A few days ago, the West Bengal government also raised the matter of bills not being cleared by the Raj Bhavan while similar issues have been raised in Punjab also.

Hearing another related matter, the SC came down heavily on the Punjab Governor for withholding assent to the bills passed by the state legislature.

The SC bench, headed by CJI Chandrachud, said that the Governor and the elected government being at loggerheads is a matter of "serious concern".

"How can you (the Governor) sit in a judgment whether a session has been validly prorogued or otherwise?” asked the bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

With inputs from IANS

