Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges in Chennai to remain closed tomorrow due to heavy flooding

Image Source : PTI An inundated area amid floods after heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu: All schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu's Chennai will remain closed on Friday due to heavy flooding after the state was hit by cyclone Michaung.

Post the cyclonic storm in the state, residents grappled with stagnant water and power disruption in parts of the city and its suburbs, two days after Cyclone Michuang wreaked havoc in the metropolis and neighbouring districts, even as civic agency personnel stepped up relief and rehabilitation efforts. The cyclone-triggered heavy rainfall had led to inundation in localities including Velachery and Tambaram.

Chief Minister MK Stalin visited some of the affected areas and distributed food and essential commodities to people put up at a relief centre in the city. He inspected activities undertaken by the city civic body to drain water. He also wrote to the Centre seeking an interim flood relief of Rs 5,060 crore to tide over the situation.

Many users on social media site 'X' shared videos of residential localities still being surrounded by stagnant water, claiming many residents were stuck inside. The hashtag Velachery was trending on the microblogging site.

A user lamented that her relatives were stuck in their home for the last three days without power, drinking water and milk. There were complaints of delay in supply of milk in many affected parts including Velachery and Tambaram and residents alleged it was being sold for extra price. Power supply had not resumed in parts of the city including Kilpauk and Kattupakkam.

The state government said relief activities were in full swing and that people in many of the affected areas were being rescued through inflatable boats even during the midnight. Senior officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation were overseeing the rescue and relief activities, the civic agency said.

The Greater Chennai Police also announced helpline numbers for citizens to contact them for rescue and relief activities.

