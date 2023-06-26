Wife entitled to equal share in property bought by husband: Madras High Court

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Wife entitled for equal share in property

The Madras High Court has ruled that a wife is entitled to an equal share in the property bought by her husband. Justice Krishnan Ramasamy observed that a wife being a homemaker is a job of 24 hours without holidays, which cannot be less equated with the 8 hours job of the husband.

The court recently gave the over a property dispute involving a couple, with the original appellant, since deceased. Justice Ramasamy said that the defendant woman being a homemaker, contributes to the family by taking care of the household and the children.

‘Played a vital role in managing the household chores’

He claimed ownership for the property while alleging she was also involved in an extra-marital affair. His children were later impleaded in the case following his death.

The court observed that though she did not make any direct financial contribution, she played a vital role in managing the household chores by looking after the children, cooking, cleaning and managing the day-to-day affairs of the family without giving any inconvenience to the plaintiff who had gone abroad for work. "And moreover, she sacrificed her dreams and spent her entire life towards the family and children," the court noted.

‘Wife bears and rears children and minds the home’

"In generality of marriages, the wife bears and rears children and minds the home. She thereby frees her husband for his economic activities. Since it is her performance of her function which enables the husband to perform his, she is in justice, entitled to share in its fruits," the judge observed.

The court observed that a wife being a homemaker performs many tasks with the skills of a manager, a chef, a home doctor, a home economist.

"Therefore, by performing these skills, a wife makes the home as a comfortable environment and her contribution towards the family, and certainly it is not a valueless job, but it is a job doing for 24 hours without holidays, which cannot be less equated with that of the job of an earning husband who works only for 8 hours," he said.

‘Both are entitled equally’

When the husband and wife are treated as two wheels of a family cart, then the contribution made either by the husband by earning or the wife by serving and looking after the family and children, would be for the welfare of the family and both are entitled equally to whatever they earned by their joint effort, the court added.

"The proper presumption is that the beneficial interest belongs to them jointly. The property may be purchased either in the name of husband or wife alone, but nevertheless, it is purchased with the monies saved by their joint efforts," the judge said.

In the present case, if the first defendant/ wife was not there, certainly, the plaintiff (deceased man) would not have gone abroad and earned all the money, the court said and ordered equal share for either in certain immovable property.

