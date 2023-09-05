Tamil Nadu: Madras HC says keeping Senthil Balaji as minister without portfolio is pointless

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji leaves after appearing before a special court for MPs and MLAs in the money laundering.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday observed that the continuation of V Senthil Balaji as a Minister without portfolio in the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu cabinet is pointless and does not conform to the principles of good governance and administrative purity. The first bench, comprising Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice P D Audikesavalu, made the observation while dismissing the petitions filed by two lawyers and former AIADMK MP Dr J Jayavardhan.

The petitioners had challenged the decision of the Tamil Nadu government to retain Balaji as a minister without portfolio, despite the fact that he is facing criminal charges.

The court said that the continuation of Balaji as a minister without portfolio would not serve any purpose and would only tarnish the image of the government. It also said that it would not be in the interest of good governance and administrative purity.

HC directs Principal District Judge to hear Balaji's bail plea

The Madras High Court on Monday ordered the principal district judge in Chennai to hear the bail plea of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

The court's order came after an issue had arisen regarding the jurisdiction of the trial proceedings. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the case, had filed a final report against Balaji in the special court for trial of cases relating to MPs and MLAs of Tamil Nadu. However, the principal district judge returned the bail application filed by Balaji for want of jurisdiction.

Balaji then challenged the order of the principal district judge in the Madras High Court. A division bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and K Kumaresh Babu upheld Balaji's contention that the bail application has to be heard and disposed of only by the principal district judge. The bench ordered the principal district judge to withdraw the transfer of the case and dispose of Balaji's bail application after hearing both sides at the earliest.

The cash-for-jobs scam pertains to the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in government schools in Tamil Nadu. The ED had arrested Balaji in June 2023 on charges of money laundering. He is currently in judicial custody.

The Madras High Court's order is a potential relief to Balaji. The court's decision to hear his bail plea at the earliest is also significant. It remains to be seen whether Balaji will be granted bail by the principal district judge.

