Udhayanidhi Stalin's security tightened after Ayodhya seer announces bounty for DMK leader's head

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin update: Security tightened outside the residence of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chennai after he was given a death threat regarding his 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark. A Ayodhya seer named Paramhans Acharya has announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for beheading the DMK leader.

The chief priest of Tapaswi Chawni temple in Ayodhya, Paramhans Acharya said, "I will pay Rs 10 crore cash reward to anyone who beheads Stalin and brings his head to me. If no one dares to kill Stalin, I will myself find him and kill him."

ALSO READ | 'Only said Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated': TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin says ready to face any case

Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, alleged that 'Sanatan Dharma' is against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated. He also likened 'Sanatan Dharma' to coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever and said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

On Monday, Udhayanidhi doubled down on his 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks saying that he would repeat it again and again. "Day before yesterday I spoke at a function about it ('sanatana dharma'). Whatever I said... I will repeat the same thing again and again. I included all the religions and not just Hinduism... I spoke condemning the caste differences, that is all," Udhayanidhi said.