CM Stalin returns from Spain visit with 'promising investments', gets warm welcome at Chennai airport

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addresses people.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was warmly received by senior DMK leader Durai Murugan and MP TR Baalu upon his return to Chennai from his visit to Spain on Wednesday. Expressing his gratitude, Stalin thanked India's embassy in Spain and the Tamil community for their hospitality and memories shared during the visit.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Stalin expressed gratitude, saying, "Heading back to Tamil Nadu, I extend my heartfelt thanks to @IndiaInSpain for their coordination, Spain, its wonderful people, and our Tamil community for a treasure trove of memories!"

Success of the trip highlighted

Speaking to the media, CM Stalin highlighted the success of his trip, emphasising the substantial investments secured for Tamil Nadu. He participated in investor meetings and engaged with Invest Spain delegates to promote Tamil Nadu's favourable investment climate.

Speaking to the media upon his return, MK Stalin highlighted the success of his trip, stating, "I have returned with substantial investments for Tamil Nadu. During my visit to Spain on January 27th, I participated in an investor meeting and engaged with Invest Spain delegates. I conveyed the favourable investment climate in Tamil Nadu and urged them to invest in the state."

Spain's role in Tamil Nadu's growth

Stalin underscored the importance of Spain's role in Tamil Nadu's growth trajectory, stressing the need for further collaboration. "Spain voyage was important for Tamil Nadu's growth. The Parliament election is nearing so after that, only I'll go on the next tour for investment," MK Stalin said.

Political commentary and future plans

Regarding parliamentary proceedings, Stalin remarked on the political landscape, suggesting a shift in power dynamics. Responding to the Prime Minister's ambitious electoral goals, Stalin expressed skepticism, citing the vast number of constituencies.

Support for actor Vijay's political endeavor

Stalin extended his support for actor Vijay's political aspirations, welcoming anyone willing to serve the people. "I'll be happy for anyone who comes forward to serve the people," said CM.

Gratitude and farewell

Expressing satisfaction with the trip's outcomes, Stalin thanked the Tamil community in Spain for their warm welcome and hospitality, concluding his visit on a positive note.

"Wrapped up exhilarating talks with top executives from Spain's industrial giants - #Gestamp, #Talgo, and #Edibon. Convinced them of the boundless opportunities in Tamil Nadu, India's manufacturing powerhouse. Thrilled to seal the deal with Edibon, securing a massive investment of Rs. 540 crores! Also had a fruitful discussion with #Mabtree, a company engaged in R&D in immunotherapies. A fitting finale to the successful visit to Spain, "MK Stalin tweeted.

"With such fruitful results, I will be departing from Spain and longing to see you all after quite a few days, which feel like eternity to me. Similarly, I am grateful to the Tamil community in Spain for the warm welcome and hospitality they have shown me," he added.

Successful talks with industrial giants

Earlier in the week, CM Stalin concluded fruitful discussions with top executives from Spain's industrial giants, securing significant investments for Tamil Nadu's manufacturing sector.

