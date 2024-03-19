PMK accepts BJP's leadership in Tamil Nadu for 2024 polls: Know significance of Ramadoss-led party

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/PMO INDIA PM Narendra Modi with PMK leader S Ramadoss

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, in a major jolt to its ex-ally All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) which was hoping to seal a deal with the party S Ramadoss-led outfit. At a time when elections are only a few weeks away and the Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Left parties are contesting in alliance with one another, the BJP and AIADMK were due to explore their ways forward into the mega contest starting April 19.

BJP's southern push

On the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Tamil Nadu to address a poll rally in another significant constituency Coimbatore on March 18, the PMK-BJP announced their tie-up for the elections which comes as a major shot in the arm for the saffron party heading into the polls. The BJP, in the 2024 polls, is looking to win over 370 seats on its own and at least 400 seats as an alliance.

Aiming to touch the historic feat, the BJP has inducted Tamil Maanila Congress, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and now PMK into the NDA. But how will the induction of PMK benefit the NDA? Here's a look:

PMK's significance in Tamil Nadu politics

The PMK, founded by S Ramadoss in 1989, holds a strong representation and grip over the Vanniyar community, a dominant caste in northern Tamil Nadu. The Vanniyars, also known as Vanniya Kula Kshatriyas, are among over 35 castes that fall among the Most Backward Classes (MBC) in the state. They are dominant in districts like Vellore, Ranipet, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur and Villupuram which are considered as heartland of the Vanniyars.

The PMK will contest 10 seats in Tamil Nadu, as per the declaration by the NDA on Tuesday. Given that the BJP is not a major player in the southern state, PMK's induction may well give the saffron party the boost it wants. The NDA is expected to gain vote share in the upcoming elections, with the new set of alliances, riding on the back of 'En Mann, En Makkal', a padyatra carried out by BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai, which garnered significant support for the BJP on the ground.

PMK's political history

The PMK joined hands with Jayalalithaa and BJP in the 1998 Lok Sabha polls and won 4 seats and received more than 6% of votes in the state. The NDA alliance won 30 seats in Tamil Nadu and party leader Dalit Ezhilmalai became the minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. The PMK didn't side with Jayalalithaa when she withdrew her support from the Vajpayee government in 1999 and joined hands with the DMK and BJP. The party won 5 Lok Sabha seats and over 8% of votes in the 1999 Lok Sabha polls.

The PMK has been known to regularly jump the ship over the last two decades. In 2001, the party was in alliance with the AIADMK and joined hands with the DMK in 2006 and 2011 Assembly elections.

Ahead of the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, the PMK had joined the alliance which included Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The PMK was the recipient of a significant and loyal vote share in the elections.

However, its relationship with the DMK soured in mid-2008, which resulted in the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu parting its ways with the PMK.

On March 26, 2009, the PMK held the AIADMK-led front's hand, leaving the UPA.

In 2014, the PMK contested the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the BJP and its candidate Anbumani Ramadoss emerged victorious from the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha seat.

The PMK won 5 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls in an alliance with the AIADMK and the BJP.

It will be interesting to see if the new allies help out the BJP-led NDA in putting up an impressive show in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.

