My govt gave 22,000 government jobs in two years, more to come: Tamil Nadu MK CM Stalin

CM Stalin distributes appointment letters to the government job aspirants

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said his government provided 22,000 jobs so far since returning to power in the state.

"In the two years since we came to power, we have issued appointment orders for 22,000 government jobs so far. Another 17,000 people are expected to be selected for various posts in the current year and 50,000 people in the next two years," the chief minister said in a post on X.

Stalin congratulated government job aspirants who received appointment letters on Wednesday at a public event

"I also made a request to everyone from ministers, and dignitaries to the rank and file civil servants to protect the self-respect of the public who come to you to make requests, sit down with them and listen to their needs. That would solve their half of worries. It will give them the confidence that 'this is their government'," he added.

He urged the Modi government to give priority to aspirants from Tamil Nadu in the Central government jobs.

"We have been urging the Union government to give priority to the youth of Tamil Nadu in the vacant posts in the various Union Government Departments like Railways, Postal Department, Banks in Tamil Nadu. I have demanded that examinations for Union government jobs should be conducted in Tamil as well," the CM said.

