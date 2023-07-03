Wimbledon 2023: Last year runner-up Nick Kyrgios pulls out due to wrist injury

Follow us on Image Source : AP Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios of Australia has pulled out of the Wimbledon just before the start of the tournament on July 3 due to wrist injury. He was the runner-up of the Grand Slam last year and was seeded 30th this time around in the men's bracket. Kyrgios was scheduled to face David Goffin on Monday but will now be replaced by a player who lost the qualifying round.

Kyrgios confirmed the news soon after Wimbledon made the announcement. He expressed his disappointment at not being able to feature in the tournament and also explained the kind of injury he has sustained. "I'm really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year. During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist. I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn't have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon," he wrote.

Nick Kyrgios, this season, has been injury prone as he also missed Australian Open earlier this year due to knee injury and also had to sit out of French Open that was recently concluded last month. Interestingly, just before announcing his withdrawal, Kyrgios had attended a pre-tournament press conference and when asked about how he was feeling, the Australian had stated that he was feeling fine despite having some question marks.

"I still think there's some question marks, for sure. I look at my preparations last year coming in — I probably had the most ideal preparation possible. It couldn't be any (more) different this year. I've been hitting with some really good players this week and my body is feeling OK. I'm going to take it one day at a time. I'm not going to look forward and put unfair expectations on myself. I'm just going to try to do everything I can, prepare, go out there and play some good tennis," he had said.

