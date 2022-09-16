Roger Federer Retires: Fortunes of Swiss Maestro in nutshell

Follow us on Image Source : AP Roger Federer bows out of international Tennis

Roger Federer Retires: The world came to a standstill and everybody just dropped what they were doing on September 15, 2022, as the "Greatest of All Time", Roger Federer announced his retirement from international Tennis. The Swiss maestro stated that it was high time that he started to listen to his body and respect it. Laver Cup which begins on September 23, 2022, will be Roger Federer's final tournament. Federer ends his career with 20 Grand Slam titles (8 Wimbledon, 6 Australian, 5 US Open, and a solitary French Open title).

The Swiss superstar, courtesy of his legendary game has not only paved his way to heroic achievements on the court but has also amassed hard-earned money in his career. Taking a major share of the position he is in his life, Federer, a role model for innumerable people set up the Roger Federer Foundation in 2003 and he spends a good chunk of his income in philanthropic activities. The Swiss superstar courtesy of his earnings is on a very elite list that includes the likes of legendary athletes such as Michael Jordan, Lionel Messi, and Lewis Hamilton.

Federer's net worth as of today

The legendary Tennis player's wealth is estimated to be somewhere around $550 million from a career that has minted him $1 billion in endorsements and $115 million from playing tennis. Most of his earnings are a blend of his earnings on the court and endorsements of brands and wearing their clothing.

Roger Federer's career earnings

As far as Federer's career earnings go, peaked simultaneously with his career which peaked in the year 2007. Federer brought in $10.1 million in earnings and was leading the game worldwide. The Swiss Maestro who used to earn $28,000 in his breakthrough year multiplied his income 400 times within four years. The total amount of Federer's earnings from the court crosses the $115 million mark making him one of the highest-paid athletes in the game of Tennis. Only Rafa Nadal ($131 million) and Novak Djokovic ($159 million) have registered more earnings as compared to Federer.

Roger Federer's earnings from endorsements

The Swiss Maestro joined hands with companies like Credit Suisse, Rolex, and Mercedes Benz and at the peak of his career used to earn $94 million per year in endorsements. Federer signed a 10-year contract with Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo and was paid $300 million to wear their apparel.

Without any grain of doubt, Federer is the highest-earning athlete when it comes to endorsements and it doesn't seem that there will be any drop in his market value post his retirement

