Roger Federer retires: Leo Messi salutes Swiss Maestro, shares heartfelt Instagram post

Roger Federer retires: Jesus Fed aka Roger Federer, on September 15, 2022, called it quits from international Tennis. The "Greatest of all Time" Federer who has been at the top of his game for 24 years and has accomplished everything in the game quoted that his body and mind were constantly sending him messages to let go of the sport he loves so much.

The 41-year-old Swiss Maestro announced this decision on his official social media handles. The announcement came as a shock to his fans and lovers of the sport all across the globe. But this is still not the end, Federer has one last sprint left in him. The Tennis legend will take the court for one last time in Laver Cup that is scheduled to be played in London.

Federer on Thursday posted a heartfelt message that read "24 years feels like 24 hours", this one line sums up the maestro and the impact of Tennis in his legendary life. He bows out of international Tennis with 20 Grand Slam titles (8 Wimbledon, 6 Australian, 5 US Open, and 1 French Open title). Fans were quick to react to this and everybody took to their respective social media handles to salute the legend's greatness. This certainly is a testament to the fact that Federer's life and legendary exploits have touched people beyond the court.

Paris Saint-German (PSG) stalwart, Lionel Messi, who is a genius in his sport took to his Instagram account and shared a heartfelt note in honour of the great one. Not that often two greats of two different sports lavish praises on each other. Such is the greatness of the Swiss maestro. "A genius, unique in the history of tennis and an example for any athlete. All the best in your new stage, we will miss seeing you on the court making us enjoy", wrote Leo Messi on his Instagram handle.

