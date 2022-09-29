Roger Federer expresses gratitude to Virat Kohli, replies to his special message

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Roger Federer and Virat Kohli

Legendary tennis player Roger Federer gave a heartfelt reply to India cricketer Virat Kohli's special video message for him after his retirement.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion played his farewell match at the Laver Cup 2022. He played a doubles match with star player Rafael Nadal.

In a video shared by the ATP Tour, India's former skipper Kohli had poured his heart out to express his feelings about Roger Federer. "Hello Roger, it's a great honour for me to be able to send this video across for you congratulating you on a phenomenal career that has given us so many beautiful moments and memories," Kohli said in a video shared by the ATP Tour.

"I personally had the chance to meet you in the Australian Open in 2018, something that I'll never forget in my life. One thing that stood out for me while watching you play, was the fact that so many people around the world, not just in the world of tennis got behind you, supporting you. I've never seen that kind of unity for any other individual athlete ever. That is something that cannot be created, that cannot be generated in any way," Kohli further added.

Federer responded to Kohli's message by sharing an Instagram story.

"Thanks Virat Kohli. I hope to make it to India soon," Federer posted.

In his online farewell message, Federer had referred to retirement as a “bittersweet decision.” When he was asked what aspect was most bitter and what was most sweet.

“The bitterness: You always want to play forever," he said.

“I love being out on the court. I love playing against the guys. I love traveling. ... It was all perfect. I love my career from every angle.”

And then he added: “The sweet part was that I know everybody has to do it at one point; everybody has to leave the game. It's been a great, great journey. For that, I'm really grateful.”

Here's a look at Federer's Grand Slam victories:

Australia Open - 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018

French Open - 2009

Wimbledon - 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017

US Open - 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008

