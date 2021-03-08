Novak Djokovic breaks record for most weeks at ATP No.1, overtakes Roger Federer with 311 weeks

Image Source : AP Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic on Monday set the new record for most weeks at ATP world No.1, surpassing Roger Federer, in the 48-year-old history of FedEx ATP Rankings.

Djokovic, who recently won his 18th Grand Slam trophy following a record ninth Australian Open haul, has now held the top spot for 311 weeks. He first claimed the No.1 ranking on 4 July 2011. Federer stands second having held the ranking for a week less while Pete Sampras stands third with 286 weeks.

The lowest the Serb fell in the ATP list was No.22 on May 21, 2018, but returned to the top 5 six months later. He then reached the top spot and ended as year-end world no.1 on two occasions.

"It really excites me to walk the path of legends and giants of this sport," said Djokovic. "To know that I have earned my place among them by following my childhood dream is a beautiful confirmation that when you do things out of love and passion, everything is possible."

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said: "Novak’s many achievements in tennis are nothing short of extraordinary. Among them this record may stand as his single most impressive. Reaching No. 1 is something many players dream of and very few ever accomplish, and to have held the top spot for longer than anyone is testament to the levels of sustained excellence that Novak has redefined in our sport."