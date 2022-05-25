French Open 2022: Marie Bouzkova withdraws after testing Covid-19 positive

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER | MARIE BOUZKOVA Marie Bouzkova in action.

Marie Bouzkova, who tested positive for Covid-19 has withdrawn from the French Open on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes before her second-round match at the French Open.

She is the first singles player to pull out of Roland Garros because of the coronavirus. Bouzkova was supposed to face No. 31-seed Elise Mertens, who advanced to the third round.

"Will start to feel better soon and get back on court," she wrote on Twitter.

Bouzkova is a 23-year-old who has never made it past the second round of a Grand Slam tournament in 13 appearances, including 10 losses in the first round.

Fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari has lost in the second round of the French Open a year after reaching the semifinals. Sakkari was defeated by Czech player Karolina Muchova 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) at Roland Garros, meaning two of the top four women’s seeds already have been eliminated.