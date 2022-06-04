French Open 2022: Iga Swiatek's road to final, Watch highlights

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Iga Swiatek's journey to the final match

Iga Swiatek is set to face Coco Gauff in women's singles finals on Saturday. Iga who currently ranks number one in the world is currently on a 34-match winning run. Iga has dropped only one set so far against Zheng Qinwen in round four. The 21-year-old made her way to the summit clash by defeating Daria Kasatkina semifinal.

On the other hand, Coco Gauff who will play her maiden singles final in Grand Slam is yet to drop a set. The World no. 23 has also reached the women's doubles final scheduled on Sunday. Coco won against Martina Trevisan to reach the final clash.

Swiatek's journey to the final match:

Iga Swiatek vs Lesia Tsurenko - 1st round opponent

Swiatek began his French Open 2022 campaign against Lesia Tsurenko. She registered an easy win of (6-2, 6-0) over Tsurenko.

Iga Swiatek vs Alison Riske - 2nd round opponent

Swiatek scripted a (6-0, 6-2) victory ove Riske. After winning the match she made a 3-0 head-to head record against Riske. Also, all the three wins have come on clay court.

Iga Swiatek vs Danka Kovinic - 3rd round opponent

This was the first time that Swiatek and Kovinic clashed against each other in the main tour. Swiatek won against World no. 95 by (6-3, 7,5).

Iga Swiatek vs Zheng Qinwen - 4th round opponent

This was the only time during the tournament so far that Swiatek dropped a set. However, she bounced back stronger two win by (6-7, 6-0, 6-2) and made a way to the quarterfinal.

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula - Quarterfinal opponent

There was a controversial moment in Swiatek's quarterfinal match against Pegula in the opening set. That incident came at 3-3, and Swiatek won seven of the next eight games to take control at 6-3 4-1 and progressed to the semifinal.

Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina - Semifinal opponent

Swiatek continued her winning streak to 34 after defeating Kasatkina by (6-2, 6-1).