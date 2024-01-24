Australian Open 2024: Alexander Zverev knocks out world no.2 Alcaraz, Sabalenka vs Coco in semifinal

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz at Australian Open 2024

Alexander Zverev defeated the world no.2 and crowd favourite Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open 2024 men's singles on Wednesday, January 25. The German recorded a dominating 6-1, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 win to reach the semifinal round at Melbourne Park for the second time in his career.

The world no.6 continued his impressive run against Alcaraz with another win and will be facing the world no.2 Daniil Medvedev in the second semifinal on Friday. Medvedev overcame a tough challenge against the world no.9 Hubert Hurkacz in a five-set thriller.

Medvedev beat the Polish star by 6-7, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 4-6 as he targets his maiden Australia title after heartbreaking defeats in the finals of 2021 and 2022. In the other semifinal, the defending champion and world no.1 Novak Djokovic will be facing Italian youngster Jannik Sinner on Friday.

In the women's singles, the world no.2 Aryna Sabalenka is set to face the US star Coco Gauff in a mouth-watering clash. The duo are the latest two players to win the Grand Slams on hard courts and are enjoying a dominant performance at Melbourne Park.

Meanwhile, China's top-ranked Qinwen Zheng ended the world no.75 Anna Kalinskaya's sensational run in the quarterfinal on Wednesday. Zheng registered a stunning comeback with a 7-6, 3-6, 1-6 to secure a place in the Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in her career.

Zheng will take on unseeded Ukrainian youngster Dayana Yastremska in the semifinal game. Dayana Yastremska is currently ranked 95th in the WTA singles ratings and has emerged as the surprise package from the qualifier. She hasn't won any WTA tour titles in the singles and is playing her first-ever Grand Slam semifinal on Thursday.