Daniil Medvedev topples Novak Djokovic for No.1 spot; Murray returns to top 50

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Daniil Medvedev tops the ATP rankings

Highlights For the first time since 2003 Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer are not a part of top 2

Germany's Alexander Zverev has claimed the second spot

Andy Murray who is on the 47th spot has returned to top 50 after 2018

Taking Tennis lovers across the world by surprise Russian star Daniil Medvedev gained the No. 1 spot in the ATP Rankings for men's singles players. He has replaced 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic who has now slipped to the 3rd position with Germany's Alexander Zverev making it to the 2nd spot which an all time career-high for him. In sudden change of events, for the first time since 2003 members of the big 3 which includes the likes of Rafael Nadal, Djokovic, and Roger Federer have not ended up on the top two rankings.

As of now, Rafael Nadal firmly remains at the 4th spot after losing 1000 points gained from last year's French Open. On the other hand Novak Djokovic slipped down 2000 points gained from his winning run at Roland Garros last year. The current scenario of the ATP rankings highlights the possibility of Djokovic dropping to as low as No. 8 as he is all set to lose 2,000 more points after Wimbledon 2022. The Swiss tennis star who had won the Wimbledon last year will not be able to defend the points in London this year.

Reflecting upon the significant losses in points, Djokovic said "on a personal, individual level I am very negatively affected by that, without getting a chance to play and defend my 4,000 points from Australia and Wimbledon, I will drop them this year". The tennis superstar is eyeing yet another record and is just 4 weeks short of equalling Steffi Graff's record for the most number of weeks spent at the top of the singles rankings (377). He is now expected to compete and perform at Queen's and Halle in the lead-up to Wimbledon 2022, starting later this month.

On the other hand Andy Murray returned in the top 50 for the first time since 2018 after reaching the Stuttgart Open final.