ATP Finals 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch live on TV and online in India? Alcaraz seeks no.1

The current world no.1 Novak Djokovic is grouped with Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune while the no.2 Carlos Alcaraz is leading the Red group with Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev for the last tournament of the season 2023.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2023 16:17 IST
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at Western & Southern
Image Source : GETTY Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at Western & Southern Open in August 2023

Novak Djokovic will be looking at multiple records and milestones when he enters the upcoming ATP Finals 2023 in Turin starting on Sunday, November 12. The year-end World No.1 title is up for grabs with Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz heading the tournament from different groups in Turin.

The current no.1 is leading the Green Group with Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune while the world no.2 and tournament favourite Alcaraz is drawn in the Red Group with Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev. Djokovic is facing Danish wonderkid and the world no.4 Holger Rune in his first game on Monday and Alcaraz takes on two-time ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev on the same day.

Notably, the 24-time Grand Slam winner needs only one win to ensure a year-end no.1 title and can potentially face Alcaraz for the first time in the ATP Finals for a title match on November 19. Djokovic famously defeated Casper Rudd in the finals of the last edition to claim his sixth title and hasn't lost a match since his defeat to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

Green Group: Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune 

Red Group: Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev

ATP Finals 2023 Live Streaming Details:

Fans from India can enjoy a live broadcast of the ATP Finals 2023 on Sony Sports Network and also enjoy live streaming on the SonyLiv website and app. Fans around the globe can also enjoy live streaming on Tennis TV. 

Djokovic chases two major records:

Two major records are waiting for the Serbian legend in Turin. Djokovic is currently tied with retired tennis ace Roger Federer with six ATP Finals titles and can become the first player to clinch seven titles if emerged winner in Turnin on November 19.

The 36-year-old is also in contention to extend his record year-end no.1 finishes to eight, two more than Pete Sampras. Djokovic can also become the first-ever Tennis player to reach 400 weeks at world no.1 if wins this year.

