Premier League: Tottenham left frustrated again, held to 1-1 draw by Sheffield

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Son Heung-min scored but Tottenham failed to clinch victory against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Son Heung-min scored for Spurs, but he wasn't originally meant to be playing at all. Luckily for Tottenham, he did, as it was the only goal the side scored as it was held to a 1-1 draw by Sheffield United in the Premier League. Tottenham are now winless in their last five games in the English top flight and are currently 12th in the table.

Son was due to be suspended after a red card in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Everton for a challenge which led to Andre Gomes suffering a broken and dislocated ankle.

Son left the field in tears after that incident, but his red card was overturned a day later on appeal. He followed up by scoring twice in the 4-0 win over Red Star.

Sheffield was frustrated when John Lundstram hit the post and the video assistant referee ruled out a goal for David McGoldrick because of an offside in the build-up.

VAR was kinder to Sheffield when George Baldock's cross ended up in the net at the far post in the 78th. A video review found Chris Basham hadn't been offside as the ball flew past his head.

SAINTS IN TROUBLE

Everton traveled to struggling Southampton on the verge of the relegation zone but eased the pressure with a 2-1 win.

Everton now enjoys a six-point cushion over 18th-place Watford, while Southampton is 19th and winless in its last seven league games.

Newcastle beat Bournemouth 2-1, while Burnley turned around a run of three defeats with a 3-0 win at home to West Ham.