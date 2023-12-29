Wrestling Federation of India office moved out of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh's residence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in at a press conference in New Delhi on December 24, 2023

In another decisive blow to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) relocated its offices out of the residence of the former president on Friday, December 29. The WFI has reportedly set up a new office in the Hari Nagar area of New Delhi.

On December 24, the Sports Ministry of India interfered in the ongoing 'WFI scandal' and suspended the newly-elected body led by Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan Singh. The Ministry had said that the new WFI body was in violation of the constitutions of the federation regulations and added that the former members were still running the affairs at the premises of the BJP MP's residence.

The ministry also requested the Indian Olympic Association to form an ad-hoc committee to run the WFI operations. IOA appointed a three-member committee led by Wushu Association of India chief Bhupinder Singh Bajwa to run the WFI operations for the time being on December 27.

"The business of the federation is being run from the premises controlled by former office bearers (Brij Bhushan) -- which is also the alleged premises wherein sexual harassment of the players have been alleged and present(ly) the court is hearing the matter," the ministry had said in its suspension letter to WFI.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh-panel is considering proving their case to the sports ministry before seeking legal options.

"Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, newly elected President of Wrestling Federation of India announced on 21.12.2023, the day he was elected as president, that U-15 and U-20 nationals for Wrestling will take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year. This announcement is hasty, without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI," the Sports Ministry had said in the statement on December 24.

