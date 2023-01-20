Wrestlers Protest | Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and others write letter to IOA President PT Usha

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER, PTI Wrestlers write letter to PT Usha

Wrestlers Protest | In a major update on the ongoing wrestlers' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the Indian wrestlers have written a letter to the Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha. The letter, which is signed by the likes of Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia, accuses the Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to have sexually harassed several young wrestlers. The letter also lists four demands.

In the demands, the letter states, "We request the IOA to immediately appoint a committee to enquire into the complaints of sexual harassment, resignation of the WFI President, dissolution of the WFI, and a new committee should be formed to run the affairs of the WFI in consultation with the wrestlers."

The letter also mentions that wrestler Vinesh Phogat was mentally harassed and tortured by the WFI president after she missed bagging a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and she almost contemplated suicide.

More to follow...

